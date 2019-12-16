No charges after fatal ‘self-defense’ stabbing in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 34-year-old man taken into custody after a fatal stabbing at a home in North Nashville Sunday morning claims it was self-defense, Metro police say.

In a statement released late Sunday night, police said the stabbing death of Marcus Black, 59, inside the “rooming house was an act of self defense according to the man responsible.” The department added that no charges were placed Sunday, but that the investigation continued.

Sunday's fatal stabbing of Marcus Black, 59, inside a 22nd Ave N rooming house was an act of self defense according to the man responsible, Marquoise Jones, 34. The stabbing occurred during a physical altercation between the two. No charges placed Sunday. Investigation continues. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 16, 2019

Officers had responded around 6 a.m. Sunday to a residence on 22nd Avenue North near Buchanan Street.

According to police, Black had been stabbed at the location during an altercation between him and another man at the rooming home. Black was pronounced dead at the scene, officers explained.

The investigation into the fatal stabbing is ongoing.