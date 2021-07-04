Nissan Stadium to host USMNT World Cup Qualifier match

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The U.S. Soccer Federation has selected Nashville as the host of the USA-Canada World Cup Qualifier match.

The match will serve as the USMNT’s first home match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign.

Nissan Stadium will host the match, which will be played on September 5 at 7 p.m. CT. Ticket information will be available in the near future.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper made the official announcement on the evening of the Fourth of July during the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event in downtown Nashville.

USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter credited Nashville’s growing soccer culture and top notch facilities as key reasons why Nashville was selected to host a match.

“We know that one of the things critical to our success in World Cup Qualifying is having a strong home crowd and winning our home games,” said Berhalter. “When I think about the stadium, the field, and a crowd that’s full of energy, there’s no better place to kick off our home World Cup qualifying series than in Nashville. It’s a vibrant city and we look forward to playing there.”

Overall, the USMNT has compiled a 4-2-1 record when playing in Nashville.