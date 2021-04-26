Nissan Stadium to host international soccer match Fourth of July weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Nissan Stadium will host an international soccer match the night before Nashville hosts the largest fireworks display ever for the Fourth of July.

The Mexican National Team will be in Nashville to play an opponent who has yet to be determined.

The Mexican team is a big draw across the United States and Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp., said the match will only add to a special weekend in Music City.

“We’d like to have some music on Saturday afternoon. Saturday evening we have a soccer game, Sunday we go into the Fourth, I think weather is the only wild card. Everything else is teed up for the best event we’ve ever done and the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” explained Spyridon.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s Fourth of July celebration on Lower Broadway.

Let Freedom Sing!, which normally draws a crowd of more than 200,000, will feature the largest fireworks show in Nashville history, according to the city. Pyrotechnics will be synchronized to a live performance by the Nashville Symphony.

Let Freedom Sing! drew as many as 343,000 people in 2019. The fireworks display was not held in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the 18th annual celebration produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 37th overall for the city of Nashville.