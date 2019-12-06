Nissan gives workers 2 unpaid days off as US sales slump

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) – Nissan Motor Co. is making its U.S. employees take two days off without pay as its sales continue to slump. The company’s U.S. sales this year are down 7.8% through November.

Nissan says nearly all of its 21,000 U.S. workers must take Jan. 2 and 3 off without compensation. It says the move will improve business performance and competitiveness. Nissan’s sales crumbled following the November 2018 arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on allegations he underreported his compensation and made dubious payments. Last summer the Japanese automaker said it would cut 12,500 jobs, or about 9% of its global workforce.



