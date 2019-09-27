Nine routes to be eliminated in WeGo bus service changes

News 2 continues to track the impact of growth in our Nashville 2019 reports.

Starting on Sunday, major changes are coming to WeGo Public Transit’s bus service.

A total of nine routes are going to be eliminated.

For WeGo riders like Angelica Brown, stickers on their usual bus stop are a sign of big changes to come.

Routes in red indicate an eliminated service, green indicate a new.

“My route goes straight to my job,” said Brown. “It turns into a different bay area, bay 8 on Sunday. I hope I don’t have to walk too far, but most likely I probably will.”

The changes, which also include re-routing, re-scheduling, and combining routes, are triggered by an $8.7 million budget shortfall.

“We’ve done a lot of scaling back in other areas – scaling back in the amount of printing we’ve done in other places, we’ve done everything,” said Amanda Clelland, spokesperson for WeGo Public Transit. “It was time to cut into the routes unfortunately.”

Among the eliminated routes:

1-100 Oaks

2-Belmont

27-Old Hickory

Music City Circuits (Green, Blue)

Among the combined lines:

Charlotte Pike

Murfreesboro Pike

Gallatin Pike

The changes are expected to impact about 20-percent of WeGo riders, about two-percent critically.

That amounts to about 500 folks who are going to have to walk more than a mile to get to the nearest bus stop or lose access altogether.

Brown said she hopes the cuts in service are only temporary.

“For myself, I’m still young so I’m able to walk around, but I’m more concerned about the older people,” said Brown.

“We know it’s not easy for everybody. We hated having to do it in the first place,” said Clelland. “But we really tried to make it easy as possible for folks in hopes that when funding is available in the future, we will be able to add service back in meaningful ways.”

Another change – bus fares have gone up since August.

One-way rides have increased from $1.70 to $2.00.

Despite the changes, schools that have WeGo bus service won’t be affected.

To see if your route is affected, click “WeGo Survival Guide” on https://www.nashvillemta.org/Nashville-MTA-homepage.asp