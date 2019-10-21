Nikki Burdine returns Monday to Good Morning Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After ten weeks home with her newborn daughter, Nikki Burdine returned Monday to the anchor desk on Good Morning Nashville.

Nikki gave birth to Laura Anderson “Andi” Williams on May 31. Andi, born at 28 weeks, was considered a “micro-preemie,” weighing just 1.4 pounds at birth.

After 71 days in the hospital, Andi reached four pounds and was able to go home with Nikki and her husband Justin. Andi now weighs a whopping 6.8 pounds.

As I close out my maternity leave, I am filled with so many emotions and I have to be honest with you all.⁣•I’m… Posted by Nikki Burdine on Sunday, October 20, 2019

You can watch Nikki from 4 to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday alongside Neil Orne on Good Morning Nashville.