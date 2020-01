NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nick Cannon is set to bring the Wild ‘N Out Live Tour 2020 to Nashville.

Cannon will bring the popular MTV show to Bridgestone Arena on March 25.

Tickets for the Nashville show will go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation’s website.

Fans can expect to see stand up routines from their favorite Wild ‘N Out cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson and more.

Additional special guests are expected to be announced.