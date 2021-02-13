NFD working to extinguish fire on Bell Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Bell Road in Antioch is closed as fire crews are working to extinguish a fire at what appears to be an abandoned building.

The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 crews responded to reports of a fire in a large structure. When crews arrived on scene, they found what appears to be an abandoned building fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department says crews are actively working to extinguish the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Bell Road is currently closed from Zelida Avenue near Eagle View Elementary to Hickory Highlands Drive. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.