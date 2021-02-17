NFD crews extinguish fire at East Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department battled a fire at a church in East Nashville Wednesday morning.

The fire department says crews arrived on scene and found smoke and flames coming from Trinity Community Church located in the 200 block of East Trinity Lane. The fire moved up into the church’s attic space and was a 2-Alarm Fire, according to the fire department.

The fire has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported. Streets that were closed off should reopen soon.

“Crews did an amazing job in saving this building and containing the fire to one half of the building,” the fire department said in a tweet.

Our personnel are fighting this 2-Alarm Fire at Trinity Community Church at 204 Trinity Lane. Right now it is an active scene. pic.twitter.com/oW31B4Fuc8 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 17, 2021