NFD: Woman set herself on fire outside Metro Courthouse Sunday afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 that a woman set herself on fire outside the Metro Courthouse just after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to a fire department spokesperson, 911 received a call about a woman who lit her clothes on fire. The fire was put out, however the caller thought the woman would try to set herself on fire again.

The woman was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, her condition is currently unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville: