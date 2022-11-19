NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanksgiving is the day that sees the most fires related to home cooking, followed by the day before Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Christmas Eve, according to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA).

According to the NFPA, turkey fryers that use cooking oil as currently designed are not suitable for safe use. The fryers reportedly use a large amount of cooking oil at high temperatures and those appliances available for home use pose a significant threat of hot oil being released during the cooking process.

If you decide to use a traditional turkey fryer, the Nashville Fire Department would like to offer the following tips to keep you safe:

Make sure to completely thaw the turkey. The frozen water will react with the hot oil and cause a boil over that will meet the flame.

Do not over fill the turkey fryer pot. Make sure there is enough room in the pot for the oil to rise with the added weight of the turkey without spilling oil.

Make sure the fryer is on an even surface.

Do not use the turkey fryer on a deck or in a covered space.

Do not allow children or pets near the fryer when in use or hours after use while the oil is hot and dangerous.

Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles.

Always keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire. If the fire is manageable, use an all-purpose fire extinguisher. If the fire increases, immediately call 911 for help

Only deep fry smaller turkeys–up to 12 pounds

Never leave the fryer unattended

For video of what can happen when a turkey fryer is not properly used, click here.