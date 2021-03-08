NFD: South Nashville house fire sends 1 person to hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Cody Hill Road Monday evening.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to a two story house just before 5 p.m. with fire on both floors. The fire eventually extended into the attic.

One adult was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center for smoke inhalation. Crews are still searching for a missing dog and the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

Nashville Electric Service has shut off power to the house.

No firefighters were injured.