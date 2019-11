NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville fire crews responded to reports of a house fire in East Nashville Monday afternoon.

According to the Nashville Fire Department just after 2 p.m. on Eastland Avenue.

The fire department reports that at least one pet has died and they are searching for another. At least one other cat was rescued and on its way to a local vet.

They said the fire was under control and no injuries were reported.