NFD responds to 2 drownings within 2 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department said they responded to two drownings within two hours.

According to NFD’s Twitter, crews were dispatched to two water rescues.

In one of the rescues, 8-year-old Einass Azrag was pulled from the water at the Smith Springs recreational area. Police said the child was with her 11-year-old sister and mom. Witnesses told police Azrag was 50 yards offshore when she could not reach a float she had been using and went under water.

According to police, two other swimmers pulled her from the water after searching for several minutes. Einass was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Crews are also responding to Elm Hill Marina, where a person jumped off a cliff and has not resurfaced. A search was conducted for the man, whose body was pulled from the water Friday night.

Update: Crews recovered the body of an adult male from the Elm Hill Marina Area. He jumped into the lake and did not resurface. #BeSafe — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 22, 2019

His identity has also not been released.

