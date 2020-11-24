NFD investigating vacant house fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant house fire on the 80 block of Robertson Street just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

According to NFD, firefighters responded to the structure and found heavy smoke and flames. The house was not secure and was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire and investigators have been called out, as the fire seemed suspicious due to the fact that the house was vacant and there was no electricity on at the house.

No injuries were reported.