NFD: Fire at abandoned barn in Hermitage woods causing traffic delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tulip Road in Hermitage is currently closed while the Nashville Fire Department is battling a fire at an abandoned barn in the woods.

The fire department says crews spotted a fire on Central Pike and Tulip Road in Hermitage. An abandoned barn was burning and spread to nearby brushes. Tulip Road is currently shut down on Central Pike from Tulip Grove Road to almost Old Hickory Blvd. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route if possible.

The fire department says the fire is under control and firefighters are making sure the surrounding vegetation is not burning.

Crews are currently searching the abandoned barn at the scene. A witness told firefighters that a homeless person sometimes stays inside the barn. However, they are not sure if the person was inside the barn when the fire started, according to the fire department.

