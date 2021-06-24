NFD crews on scene of crash where semi-truck appears to have hit Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are on scene of a crash where a semi-truck appears to have crashed into a home.

The Nashville Fire Department says the crash happened at the corner of Wanda Drive and Elm Hill Pike. No one is trapped inside the home or semi, but crews are actively trying to extricate a patient from another car that was involved.

