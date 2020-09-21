NFD: Crews battle house fire on Hailey Avenue in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews battled a blaze Monday afternoon in Nashville, according to Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officials.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Hailey Avenue and Doak Avenue.

NFD officials said the home was fully involved when they arrived. They contacted The Red Cross to help the residents. They’ve also dispatched a fire investigator to the home.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, no other information was immediately released.

