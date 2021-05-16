NFD battling large fire at South Nashville tire shop, firefighter & civilian injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are fighting a large fire on Nolensville Pike near Rosedale Avenue.
NFD says crews responded to reports of a structure fire and when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a tire shop.
One firefighter has reportedly been transported to the hospital from the scene, along with one civilian, according to NFD.
Crews are continuing to fight the fire.
News 2 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.
This is a developing story.