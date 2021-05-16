NFD battling large fire at South Nashville tire shop, firefighter & civilian injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews with the Nashville Fire Department are fighting a large fire on Nolensville Pike near Rosedale Avenue.

NFD says crews responded to reports of a structure fire and when they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a tire shop.

One firefighter has reportedly been transported to the hospital from the scene, along with one civilian, according to NFD.

Crews are continuing to fight the fire.

News 2 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss