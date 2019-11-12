NFD arson detectives looking for suspect in vehicle arson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Arson detectives with the Nashville Fire Department are looking to identify the suspect in a vehicle arson.

Firefighters responded to the vehicle fire on Sunday, Nov. 10 around 5:40 a.m. in the 3300 block of Hawkwood Lane. They found a GMC Yukon SUV on fire.

Detectives said people in the home reported hearing a loud roaring noise. When they looked outside, the SUV was totally engulfed in flames.

Arson investigators released home surveillance of a man walking up to the SUV with a container in his hand. He poured the liquid on the SUV and set it on fire before running away toward Doverside Drive.

Officials said the fire was so intense, it spread from the car to the home, causing damage to the house.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 615-862-5640 or the state arson tip line at 1-80-762-3017.