NFD: 1 rescued from Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person had to be rescued out of a home that caught fire Saturday evening.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a house fire in the 200 block of Ashawn Boulevard at around 4:20 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from a house.

Crews were told there was someone still inside, prompting them to begin an interior attack and search for the patient. Firefighters were able to get the patient out of the home and into the care of medics on scene, according to the fire department. The patient was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and their condition is unknown at this time.

During the overhaul process, it was discovered the fire had gotten into the walls of the home. Crews are still working to identify hot spots and fully extinguish the fire.

Salt trucks were also requested due to the water runoff causing a sheet of ice to form from the water connections and cold temperatures.