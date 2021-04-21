NFD: 1 person found trapped in car, critically injured on I-65 North

One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a fire incident along I-65 North Wednesday night. PHOTO: TDOT Smartway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries following a fire incident along I-65 North Wednesday night.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews responded to calls about a fire and someone trapped inside of a vehicle near exit 80.

When emergency crews arrived, they found a person trapped inside of a vehicle. There was a fire on the ground surrounding the car, the vehicle itself was not on fire.

The patient was rescued from the car and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.