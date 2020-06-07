NFD: 1 dead, cat killed in early morning fire Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department said one person is dead after an early morning fire on Sunday.

Officials said it happened at 2:56 a.m. in the 300 block of East Thompson Lane. When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the back of the home.

When firefighters went inside, they found one person dead. Firefighters continued to search the home for others, but did not find any. However, crews did find a dead cat.

NFD is working on determining a cause for the fire. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.