Nexstar, WKRN donate $3K to 2 Nashville charitable organizations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced it would be donating $3,000 to two Nashville charitable organizations.

Hands on Nashville and The Community Resource Center will each receive the $3,000 donation. The donations were made on behalf of WKRN-TV by parent company Nexstar Media Inc. The donations will be used to support volunteer efforts and programs throughout Middle Tennessee.

The mission of Hands on Nashville is to meet community needs through volunteerism. The organization connects volunteers to opportunities supporting 200-plus nonprofits, schools, and other civic organizations.

“We are so grateful for WKRN’s support,” said Lori Shinton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hands on Nashville. “Gifts like these boost our capacity to recruit and manage volunteers, who are critical to disaster relief and recovery.”

The Community Resource Center works to empower its partner agencies to maintain their focus on providing critical services to Middle Tennessee’s most vulnerable populations by relieving them of the burden of securing essential products.

“The support of WKRN and Nexstar allows the Community Resource Center to provide basic essentials to those who have been impacted. Without the support of the WKRN, the Community Resource Center would not have been able to move the day after the flood and get these resources directly to our community. Thank you for your support,” said Tina Doniger, Executive Director of The Community Resource Center.

“I am thrilled to be able to make these donations to Hands on Nashville and the Community Resource Center,” said Tracey Rogers, WKRN-TV’s Vice President, and General Manager. “The team at News 2 knows first-hand about the work done by these organizations when needs arise in our community. From the historic flooding of more than 10 years ago to the May 2020 tornadoes that struck, to the recent pandemic, Hands on Nashville and the Community Resource Center are constantly on the front lines helping those who need it most. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are proud to make these donations on behalf of WKRN-TV News 2, Nexstar Media Group, and all of Nexstar’s 13,000 employees.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.