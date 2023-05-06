DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first Saturday in May brings a big tradition to Dickson: the annual Old Timers Day Festival.

For early birds, the festivities started with a pancake breakfast on Saturday, May 6.

The rest of the day brought lots of musical entertainment, booths, bands, and a parade down Main Street.

One of News 2’s meteorologists, Meaghan Thomas, was also on hand as the Old Timers Day Festival celebrated its 64th year.

She had the honor of riding in a covered wagon, as well as meeting News 2’s Dickson County viewers who rise and shine to watch her on “Good Morning Nashville”.