News 2’s Danielle Breezy to host virtual fashion show for charity February 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An exciting virtual fashion show will be held Friday, February 5 at noon, and it’s all for charity.

It’s the Patricia Hart Society’s HeART To Heart Fashion Show and Online Auction and all proceeds go to the United Way of Greater Nashville, which helps numerous non-profits with their needs.

The models featured in the show are either representatives from the non-profits or are involved with the United Way itself.

Our own Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy will be also be hosting the event!

To learn more and register, click here.

A representative of the fashion show and auction will also be featured on Monday’s ‘Newsmaker’ segment on News 2 at 11.