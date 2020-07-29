News 2’s Alex Denis helps announce Project Yellow Light winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a virtual celebration, this year’s Project Yellow Light scholarship winners were recognized for their creative entries that encourage drivers to put the phone down.

The annual PSA scholarship competition is open to high school and college students. They create catchy video, radio, and billboard ads encouraging others not to text and drive.

“I wanted to do like a jingle, or a rap, that could be stuck in someone’s head,” said first-place TV college winner, Kambria Cook.

The first-place winner received an $8,000 scholarship and all of the entries were broadcast live in the crossroads of the world.

“You’re going to be in New York City, on a billboard, in the middle of Times Square! Do you know how many people can say that? Not many,” said News 2 Anchor Alex Denis, spokesperson for the project.

It’s a major accomplishment for even the most seasoned talent. But, the project was born from tragedy, created by the family of Hunter Garner to honor his memory after his death in a car crash at age 16.

“We didn’t want anyone to forget how he died so that they wouldn’t repeat that same problem,” said Hunter’s mother Julie Garner.

Since 2008, the project has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarship money with a mission to bring about change and save lives.

It’s a message we support here at News 2. Let’s all do our part to end texting and driving.