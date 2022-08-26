GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A News 2 viewer may have helped Gallatin police crack a case where a thief was hiding inside a Subway store and ended up stealing money.

That crime happened on Aug. 14. Video shows the thief crawling around, eating, drinking and stealing.

A News 2 viewer in another state recognized a tattoo on the thief’s forearm and contacted Gallatin police with a name, Rickea Thomas. Thomas, 35, has a two-inch thick criminal history file stemming from crimes across multiple states.

News 2 has learned Thomas was arrested in June for burglary and taken to the Metro Jail.

Thomas made bond, and while out awaiting court on that charge, allegedly burglarized the Subway.

“We want to thank Channel 2 for doing that story for us. It was a Channel 2 viewer who actually sent the video out of state and we were able to get the individual identified. We knew when we did the story, it was a good video and the tattoo would be the key to getting that person identified, and a Channel 2 viewer actually helped us solve that case,” Captain Lamar Ballard said.

Thomas is facing burglary and theft charges for the Subway burglary. If you know their whereabouts, call Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.