HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Between the softball tournament and the eating competition, it was another successful year for Hendersonville’s Hometown Heroes event.

Sixteen teams of first responders from across Middle Tennessee played at Drakes Creek Park on Saturday, Sept. 9. Meanwhile, the Hendersonville Police Department honored the service of Detective Simms, who recently lost his battle with cancer.

The big attraction at the fourth annual Hometown Heroes Day was a hot dog eating contest.

It drew some tough competition, including News 2 reporters Kenley Hargett and Blake Eason. Meanwhile, reporter Allie Lynch and meteorologist Shelby Mac served as the judges.

In the end, Hargett took third place after scarfing down seven hot dogs in just five minutes!

The event also featured a cornhole tournament, along with bounce houses, food trucks, and vendors.

As for the softball tournament, this year’s bragging rights went to Team Oldies But Goodies, who won the grand prize.