1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

News 2 partners with Kroger to fight hunger in Middle Tennessee

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is partnering with Kroger to help the Second Harvest Food Bank take care of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, you can round your Kroger bill up to the nearest dollar, or donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout to go toward Second Harvest.

“Customers can round up to the nearest dollar or they can donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout and that will go to Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee and their COVID emergency response efforts. It’s all a part of our zero hunger, zero waste mission as well, we want to help solve the hunger issue,” explained Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads.

Second Harvest has ramped up their operations to meet the demand in Middle Tennessee.

All three of its distribution centers are open and trucks are delivering to all partner agencies in their 46 county service area.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories