News 2 partners with Kroger to fight hunger in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is partnering with Kroger to help the Second Harvest Food Bank take care of those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, you can round your Kroger bill up to the nearest dollar, or donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout to go toward Second Harvest.

“Customers can round up to the nearest dollar or they can donate $1, $5 or $10 at checkout and that will go to Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee and their COVID emergency response efforts. It’s all a part of our zero hunger, zero waste mission as well, we want to help solve the hunger issue,” explained Kroger spokesperson Melissa Eads.

Second Harvest has ramped up their operations to meet the demand in Middle Tennessee.

All three of its distribution centers are open and trucks are delivering to all partner agencies in their 46 county service area.

