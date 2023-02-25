NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Today marked the end of Severe Weather Awareness Week and many got the chance to learn valuable information and meet the News 2 Weather Team!

The event, hosted by the National Weather Service, took place at Trevecca Nazarene University, and featured a panel full of local meteorologists and weather experts.

Source: WKRN

Guests were treated to lunch, a panel discussion with local broadcast meteorologists that included News 2’s Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy, weather safety tips and a host of several other informational courses.

Mayor Kathy O’Nan, of Mayfield, Kentucky, attended the event and discussed the long track of tornadoes that stunned the Bluegrass State in December of 2021 and claimed the lives of many.

More than 400 people registered for the event, according to the Nashville chapter of the National Weather Service.

News 2 has reported on Severe Weather Awareness extensively this week. To see more of News 2’s special on severe weather, click here.