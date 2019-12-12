News 2 helps raise $2,000 for Nashville’s Ronald McDonald House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several News 2 employees raised nearly $2,000 for the Ronald McDonald House here in Nashville by collecting donations at local McDonald’s restaurants.

Some of that total came from customers rounding up their purchases and donating the extra change. Tuesday, McDonald’s announced the full roll-out of that program at McDonald’s across the city.

“They said what’s a way people can still donate for all the many people that want to that don’t normally have change, even with a credit card, drive-thru, front counter, kiosk, you can still donate your change and round up to the nearest dollar.”

“What a great program, a few cents can make a big difference in a family’s life. A family that’s going through the hardest time of their lives.”

The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families whose loved ones are undergoing treatment at the Nashville Hospital.

The “Round-Up” program is now in place in 14 thousand McDonalds nationwide.