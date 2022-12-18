MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community members are invited to join News 2 to support the family of fallen Maury County Deputy Brad Miller all day Monday, December 19th.

One week ago, Deputy Miller was killed in an accident while on duty. Miller was working traffic detail for highway repair crews when his patrol SUV was hit.

He left behind a wife, children, and grandchildren.

A memorial fund for his family has been set up by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office.

News 2 will be at the Kroger located at 4900 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect donations.

For those who are unable to attend in person, you can mail a donation to Maury County Sheriff’s Office, 1300 Lawson White Drive, Columbia, TN, Attention: Sheriff Bucky Rowland.