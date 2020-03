NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise money for the victims of Monday night’s deadly tornadoes.

The fundraiser will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Those who want to donate can call (833) 585-0179 during this time.

If you don’t want to call your donation in, you can also donate to the victims by clicking here.

You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.