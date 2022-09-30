NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Millions of lives have been impacted by the catastrophic damage left behind from Hurricane Ian, while others are still being threatened by the storm.

At one point Ian was downgraded to a Tropical Storm as it moved through Florida, but it strengthened into a Category 1 as it aims for South Carolina and other states along the East Coast.

While the full scope of the storm’s impact is yet to be known, we do know that help is needed as emergency responders, families, and volunteers will survey the damage.

Today News 2 has partnered with the American Red Cross for a day-long fundraiser to benefit those in the path of Ian.

How to donate