MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 is teaming up with the Macon County community to help the family of Sgt. William Cherry.

Cherry, a member of the Macon Sheriff’s Office, was killed while on-duty late last month in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver along Highway 10, north of Lafayette.

Sgt. William Cherry (Courtesy: Macon County Sheriff’s Office/Anderson and Son Funeral Home)

Hundreds of people, including members of various law enforcement agencies, gathered at Macon County High School to remember Cherry as he was laid to rest on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The News 2 Gives Back team will be at Walmart Supercenter on Highway 52 in Lafayette collecting money for Cherry’s family all day on Monday, Aug. 7.

Additional organizations, such as the local law enforcement, fire and EMS agencies, will also be on site collecting donations from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Those unable to attend the event can make a donation at Macon Bank and Trust or mail checks directly to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 902 Highway 52 Bypass, Lafayette, TN, 37083.