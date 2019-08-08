News 2 Exclusive: Cyntoia Brown confession from August 2004

In a News 2 exclusive, our team has obtained audio of Cyntoia Brown confessing to investigators in August of 2004 that she shot and killed Johnny Allen in the fall of that year.

It was approaching midnight on August 6th, 2004.

“He asked me if I wanted to spend the night at his house, if I’d keep him company,” Brown is heard telling investigators. “He was showing me he was a safe person, all this and that, and I was ‘yeah, I don’t care.'”

Brown, then only 16 years old, joined Allen to his home in Antioch, not too far from the Sonic drive-in where they first met.

“He showed me all his guns and stuff, showed me his two rifles,” said Brown. “He was telling me how he had a permit to carry a gun on him, he was in the Army, and that he was a sharp shooter or something like it.”

Brown explained after eating the food Allen bought from Sonic, the two watched TV and then went to bed.

That’s when Brown told investigators, things started to feel suspicious.

Allen kept going back and forth to the bathroom.

Brown said Allen then began touching her.

“Ahh… (inaudible)… He tries to touch me and I move,” said Brown.

Things then escalated.

“He reaches over to the side of the bed, I’m thinking ‘oh hell no.’ He told me he was a sharp shooter, too. He’s going to kill me. You know what I’m saying?” said Brown.

Brown then is heard telling investigators it was around 1:42 a.m. when she made the decision to grab the handgun from her handbag and shot Allen.

“Should I shoot him before he gets to me?” explained Brown. “I was scared.”

You can then hear lead detective Charles Robinson question Brown’s next move.

“Why did you take the rifles and stuff?” asked detectives.

“Took it, I was going to sell them,” said Brown.

“You were going to sell them?” asked detectives.

“Try take them to a pawn shop,” said Brown.

“The problem I have with your story is that you said you were afraid

and you did this because you were afraid, but the thing is you start grabbing stuff out of the house and I have a problem with that, that you were so afraid,” said detectives.

“I did… (inaudible),” responded Brown.