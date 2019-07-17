News 2 Celebrates National Hot Dog Day

Munching down Hot Dogs. A summertime staple.
Today’s National Hot Dog Day!
Daddy’s Dogs – a gourmet hot dog company in Nashville – was slammed packed all day.
Sean Porter, a.k.a. Big Daddy, provided the news team with a wide array of choices to sample.
Big Daddy – topped with cream cheese, bacon, pickles, onions, jalapeno and Daddy’s secret sauce.
Music City – topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, onions, and bbq sauce.
Lone Wolf – topped with ketchup, mustard, and relish.
New York – topped with kraut and spicy mustard.
Georgia – topped with cream cheese, peach, jalapeno, and Daddy’s secret sauce.