News 2 Celebrates National Hot Dog Day

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are searching for a missing man in the Ovila community.

Tennessee River Valley News reported the 30-year-old man is non-verbal and has autism. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m eastern time. Tuesday night wearing a blue Under Armor short sleeve shirt, black shorts, and blue Reebok tennis shoes.