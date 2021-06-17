News 2 celebrates Founder’s Day of Caring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 organized a park cleanup day as part Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

Each year, News 2’s parent company – Nexstar- encourages its stations across the country to select a community nonprofit or organization in need to highlight and help.

Founder’s Day of Caring was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it’s back this year with a big milestone. Nexstar is commemorating its 25 years of service to communities around the United States.

Earlier this year, News 2 worked with Metro Parks and Recreation to clean up debris left behind from extreme flooding.

One of the hardest hit parks in South Nashville was Whitsett Park on Wimpole Drive. A restaurant supply factory flooded, and the materials were carried and scattered down Mill Creek.

With gloves ready and bags in tow, 36 volunteers from News 2 worked to cleanup the mess left behind at Whitsett Park on April 23, 2021.

With more people expected to be enjoying area parks, Metro Parks asked visitors “pick up what you bring in.”

There are more than 150 Metro parks that need help being maintained.