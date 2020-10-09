New warrant issued for man charged with throwing ‘Fashion House’ party in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County judge has issued another arrest warrant for the man accused of hosting an East Nashville house party attended by hundreds of people after he failed to show up for his court date.

Christopher Eubank, 40, was scheduled to appear before Davidson County General Sessions Judge Dianne Turner for a settlement hearing at 8:30 a.m. Friday, according to online court records. When he did not show up, Judge Turner issued a warrant for Eubank’s arrest on a charge of failure to appear.

Eubank had been arrested Aug. 26 on three counts of violating health orders. The charges were filed after videos circulated on social media showing a party on Fern Avenue held the night of Aug. 1, billed as “The Fashion House,” where hundreds of attendees appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

Jeffrey Mathews & Christopher “Shi” Eubank (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The other host of the party, Jeffrey Mathews, a Nashville dentist, faced the same charges. He was arrested Aug. 11 and pleaded guilty days later to one count of violating an emergency order, which resulted in a punishment of eight hours of “COVID-19 related” public service work and three months of unsupervised probation.

