New video shows different perspective from Monday’s ICE situation in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New video obtained by News 2 shows a different perspective from Monday in Hermitage when a man refused to get out of his car when an ICE agent approached him.

The video apparently shows the moments of an exchange from inside the car.

News 2 was told the man’s son was also in the car with him when he was approached by an ICE agent.

Many in the community were outside watching the situation go down and eventually formed a human chain to help him get away from the agents and into his home.

ICE says they left before the human chain was formed, and they wanted to deescalate the situation.

According to ICE, they were attempting to arrest a convicted criminal who was ordered to be removed from the U.S. after receiving appropriate due process before the federal immigration courts.