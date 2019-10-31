New USDA hemp rules leave farmers concerned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s looming concern surrounding the United States Department of Agriculture’s new interim rules for hemp.

The issue lies in the much stricter testing protocols.

Before the new rules, hemp was considered legal federally if it tested under 0.3-percent Delta-9 THC, which is the psychoactive substance found in marijuana.

Under the new rules, hemp will be tested for overall THC – not just Delta-9, but also THC-A, which can convert into Delta-9 THC and make you high.

Joe Kirkpatrick, President of the Tennessee Hemp Industries Association, said it could be a huge setback to the state’s farmer-friendly hemp industry.

“We’re making it easy to get involved in the industry, the price points are low, and the testing protocol – one of the most forgiving in America,” he said.

Kirkpatrick said testing for total THC makes more than 95 percent of existing genetics illegal beginning next year.

“They’re basically saying that you can lock people up for doing something next year that was legal this year,” he said.

The changes by the USDA aim to push out illegal activity for those wanting to grow cannabis that’s higher than the 0.3-percent THC threshold that’s federally legal.

But Kirkpatrick said that’s an outlier.

“To say that somebody is trying to beat the system or do something illegal – so all the sudden they are criminalizing behavior that’s perfectly legal today,” he said.

Industry experts forecast this will likely force farmers to quickly try and sell what they’ve harvested before it’s considered illegal.

By simple economics, the increased market supply will mean less profits.

“When you were thinking about $40,000 or $50,000 an acre versus $20,000 or $15,000, that’s a pretty low blow,” said Kirkpatrick.

This trickle effect, Kirkpatrick is now advocating against as he transitions to lead the Tennessee Growers Coalition.

His goal – to keep the rules as they are.

“The status quo is fine,” said Kirkpatrick. “What we created in Tennessee is fine and they need to leave us alone.”

Tennessee and other states that allow hemp production have 60 days to comment on the new rules.