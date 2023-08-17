LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — More people moving to Wilson County also means more traffic. However, instead of building more lanes, the city of Lebanon is utilizing technology to improve its roads.

“You may look at a road or a street and think we need more roads, more lanes, but that’s not always the answer,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell.

The answer for the city of Lebanon lies inside the brand-new traffic management center.

“This is the foundation for our traffic signal system, we’ve never had anything like this in the city of Lebanon,” said Kristen Rice, Lebanon Engineering Director for Capital Projects and Traffic.

Nearly a dozen cameras and over 20 traffic signals are programmed into the system that technicians can see in real-time.

“Obviously, at different times of the day traffic is different, someone can sit in this room, watch the lights and make traffic run smoother,” said Mayor Bell.

Before the new system, technicians would respond in the field to change all stoplight times and fix any issues such as when power is lost at an intersection.

“It’s a 24/7, 365-day job, we always have someone on call that can respond,” Rice said.

“This will help in a day-to-day basis, emergencies, the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair starts [August 17] it will help with that getting people in and out more efficiently,” Bell said.

Lebanon’s mayor called the system a game changer, whether you live downtown, in the outskirts, or are just passing through.

“One of the things I hear a lot from people is ‘Hey it takes me forever to get across town,’ this system will make that commute not last as long,” Mayor Bell said.

So far, the city has completed phase one of the project. The project costs around $3.5 million and is funded through a federal grant.

The second phase is expected to begin next year, where the city will loop in additional traffic signals and cameras throughout the city.