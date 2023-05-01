LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new residential development will be breaking ground in Lebanon, Tennessee at the end of the month.

Burkentine Real Estate Group announced it plans to build a rental townhome community called Legends.

The company purchased just over 17 acres of land on Tater Peeler Road with its plans to build 116-units now approved.

“The Nashville area is a new market for us,” said owner Mike Burkentine, in a news release. “Lebanon in particular has been an area that has seen steady growth.”

According to the city’s Economic Development department, Lebanon has more than 40,000 residents and a 58,000 daytime population, making it the largest city in Wilson County.

Like much of Middle Tennessee, its population continues to increase.

“The city has done a good job attracting new business and investing in the infrastructure

to support it,” said Burkentine.

Legends, 116-unity luxury townhome community (Courtesy of Burkentine Real Estate Group)

Tater Peeler Road provides access to Interstate 40 and Highway 231.

The group hopes to break ground by the end of May.