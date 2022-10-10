HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dry weather has more cities across Tennessee putting in burn bans, and one of the most recent is Hendersonville.

“We’re hoping that we get some rain soon,” said Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush.

With the weather cooling off as folks are looking to gather around a fire, Chief Bush decided now is the time for a burn ban. This week also happens to be National Fire Prevention Week.

“The burn pits was our biggest concern,” said Bush. “Our concern was the embers and sparks flying off of those and potentially sparking a grass fire.”

Hendersonville and Sumner County are experiencing some of the worst drought conditions in all of Middle Tennessee.

“We have not had any significant rain since the latter part of July,” said Bush.

Brentwood, Nolensville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and Rutherford County also have burn bans.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, much of middle Tennessee is considered abnormally dry. But a good portion of Davidson County stretching into Sumner County is experiencing a moderate drought.

“Typically, we are kinda wet this time of year.”

Keep in mind that if you are caught using a fire pit or burning debris, you can face a fine. Chief Bush said he typically gives a warning first unless it becomes too much of a habit. “We are doing everything we can to protect people in the community.”

Read here for an up-to-date list of burn bans across Middle Tennessee and Kentucky.