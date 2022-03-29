NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Never before seen video and images were shown Tuesday in the double homicide case outside of a popular Midtown bar from 2019.

Day two of the trial for Michael Mosely was packed with compelling testimony and evidence.

The first day of testimony started with an emotional recount of how the holiday reunion with friends took a fatal turn.

A photo captured the BGA graduates that were home from college meeting up before heading out to Dogwood on December 21st, 2019.

Emma Yoder was first to testify, painting a picture of how well-loved the victims were. She said Clayton Beathard was never known to carry a weapon or start a fight.

“He really did have like the kindest heart I’ve ever known and obviously he was incredibly good at sports and this amazing athlete, but after every single game, you would see him with like his younger sister or his family. He was never like with all of us hanging out, he was always with his family and I think every single person would say that about him, he was a family man,” she said.

Tuesday we also saw new images of Beathard’s items that he was wearing that night including a silver cross and rubber bracelets with “Jesus” on them.

Yoder cried as she described Paul Trapeni, “First thing I think of when I think of Paul is his laugh. You would hear it across the room and that’s just the first thing you would think of and anytime he did laugh everyone would turn around because you knew it has to be something really funny. Goofy in every way, but very intelligent and insightful as well.”

The lead detective later showed a disturbing cell phone video of Trapeni after he was stabbed, covered In blood as he walked away before collapsing on the sidewalk. It was difficult video for everyone to watch.

New surveillance footage detailing what unfolded inside the bar was also played as Yoder was approached several times by Mosely.

“He then approached me right before we were leaving the bar. He came over and put his arm around me and I think whispered something in my ear again and then I just turned away,” Yoder testified.

Investigators say the fatal fight was sparked after Mosely made numerous advances towards her.

Yoder said the fight erupted quickly and that she had no idea how serious it was, even as she saw her friend AJ Bethurum in the back of the ambulance.

“He was like holding his eye and there was just blood everywhere but he was walking in the ambulance and so I thought everything was okay with him. I just had no idea that it had gotten to that point. I thought maybe he had a punch in his eye or something that he got punched really hard. I had no idea that it was anything else.”

AJ was the only survivor of the three stabbing victims and one of the witnesses we expect to hear from in the coming days.

The lead detective also broke down new footage and multiple angles of the fight outside of the bar, including the moments Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed. Detectives said you could clearly see Mosely lunging at the victims.

Of course, it was difficult testimony, videos, and images for family and friends to see and hear. Several stepped out of the courtroom at various times during the day, including Beathard’s brothers one of which is NFL player CJ Beathard.

We also saw some tears from Mosely’s family, as his uncle and sister were both in the courtroom Tuesday morning.

Day three in the homicide case is set to begin at 8:30 Wednesday morning.