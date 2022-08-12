SUMNER CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the new Sumner County Courthouse that is under construction was vandalized two times before a fire damaged the roof last weekend.

TBI said they’re investigating if the fire is connected to the vandalism, but at this time, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Meanwhile, TBI has released surveillance images hoping the public can help them identify individuals believed to be linked to the vandals.

According to investigators, the images were captured on July 24th and July 31st, the two Sunday evenings before August 7th, when a fire broke out, which was also on a Sunday.

TBI said the individuals are seen on the roof of the building where damage and markings were left behind.

Sumner Co. courthouse vandalism (Courtesy: TBI)

Sumner Co. courthouse vandal suspects (Courtesy: TBI)

Sumner Co. courthouse vandalism (Courtesy: TBI)

Sumner Co. courthouse vandal suspects (Courtesy: TBI)

Sumner Co. courthouse vandalism (Courtesy: TBI)

Sumner Co. courthouse vandal suspects (Courtesy: TBI)

If you have any information about the vandalism of the courthouse building under construction in Gallatin, you’re urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or send tips via email at TipsToTBI@Tn.gov.