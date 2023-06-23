NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Diabetes is skyrocketing with more than 500 million people of all ages living with the disease today. According to a study published in the Lancet Medical Journal, the number of adults living with diabetes is expected to reach 1.3 billion by the year 2050.

“It’s a sad number, but not a surprising one to people who have been in the field for a long time,” said Dr. Howard Baum, an associate professor in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Middle Tennessee is certainly not exempt from the big escalation in diabetes that we’re seeing around the countries and around the world. Tennessee has higher rates of obesity than other parts of the country; we’re not No. 1, but we’re in that upper tier.

While the new study shows an alarming outlook on diabetes rates, health officials said diabetes rates have been trending upward for at least the last 20 years. The study shows marginalized communities will be the most impacted by the surge in diabetes. The data reveals three in four adults with the disease will come from low-income and middle-income countries.

Despite the findings, there are prevention efforts that can be taken.

“Walking 30 minutes five days a week, which is not a triviality; it’s also not the same thing as asking people to run a marathon, has a significant impact on preventing the progression of prediabetes to diabetes. Similarly for people who are obese, even a seven percent weight loss maintained over a period of time reduces the risk of diabetes…what the authors of this story point out is we need to make it easier for people to do those things,” said Baum.

Health officials also recommend that people in younger age ranges begin screening for diabetes early on, especially if there is a history of the disease in your family.