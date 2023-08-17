WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s biggest fair is officially underway!

Over the span of nine days, 750,000 people are expected to have fun and take advantage of all the Wilson County State Fair has to offer.

Safety is also very important and this year, law enforcement officers are rolling out new safety measures.

No weapons are allowed and every fairgoer has to pass through a metal detector.

There are seven entry gates for the fair and Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputies will be stationed at each one.

Drones are also banned at the fairgrounds and citations will be issued if you are caught flying one.

Also, the clear bag policy is now mandatory; fairgoers are allowed to have a clear plastic up to one gallon freezer bag. Small clutch bags the size of a hand with or without a handle or strap are allowed, as are medically necessary items. Diaper bags are also allowed.

Fairgoers are reminded that law enforcement officers can search any bag on the premises.