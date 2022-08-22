MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s no secret that Mt. Juliet has become a hot spot in Middle Tennessee.

As more and more people move to the area, the city is working to keep up with demand as a new roadway opened up on the south side of town Monday.

Andy Barlow, Mt. Juliet director for Public Works and Engineering, said the Providence Parkway Extension has been decades in the making.

The extension now connects Central Pike to south Mt. Juliet road. The road will now allow the city to close down a portion of Adams Lane so they can begin constructing an interstate interchange.

Barlow said this is just the first step in the next major transportation project. He added the road has many other benefits when it comes to the growth seen in Mt. Juliet.

“We’ve seen a big explosion over the past couple of decades and this road helps to fit the population explosion. Right now we are seeing population growth all over the city but along with it is a lot of commercial growth,” Barlow said.

City officials told News 2 that the best part of the project is that it did not cost the city or taxpayers.